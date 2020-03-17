Call Of Duty: Warzone Gets Paid St. Patrick’s Day Microtransactions

Activision just released paid microtransactions for Call of Duty: Warzone. These microtransaction bundles are themed around St. Patrick’s Day. A bundle called the “Clover and Out” bundle is included in these microtransactions containing various themed items.

The description for the bundle on Activision’s blog says:

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with two new bundles in the Store. First, make sure your enemies are wearing green and give them a pinch with distinct green tracer rounds courtesy of the Tracer Pack Green bundle. Or go all out with the Clover and Out bundle featuring a host of St. Patrick’s Day themed items.

The bundle includes two new weapon skins called “Wish me luck” and “Top O’ The Mornin”. A new operator skin called “I Pinch Black” is also a part of this deal. In addition to these items, two charms called “Stout” and “Pot of Gold” are also included in the list.

The charm “Stout” is a clear reference to Guinness (a famous Irish beer). Finally, a new sticker called “Shamrock and Roll’ concludes the content of the bundle. You can get the “Clover and Out” bundle for 1,100 Call of Duty Points.

The second bundle is called the “Tracer Pack Green Bundle”. The contents of this bundle include special tracer rounds colored in green. The pack also includes two weapon blueprints called “Gangrene” and “Snap Dragon”. A “Leprechaun” charm along with an “Uplinked” calling card sum up the content of the bundle. You can get this bundle for 1600 Call of Duty Points.

If you purchase these microtransactions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, they will transfer over to Call of Duty: Warzone. Both these games share the same store so it works the other way around as well.

Looking at Call of Duty: Warzone, the Battle Royale mode recently saw a player count of 15 million. The BR mode saw a player count of more than 6 million players on the first day. These are impressive numbers, to say the least as even games like Apex Legends and Fortnite couldn’t reach this player count so quickly.

Warzone seems to have taken over Twitch as the number one streamed game for a while now. It doesn’t look like the popularity of the game will go down any time soon. If you aren’t aware, Call of Duty: Warzone is a free to play Battle Royale game by Activision and Infinity Ward. You can download the game here.