Call of Duty Warzone Best Settings Guide

The game’s well-optimized, but if you’re having a bit of trouble in the technical department then maybe a change in a few of these mentioned settings can help improve your experience with these Call of Duty Warzone Best Settings.

Call of Duty Warzone Best Settings

Graphical Settings

The game is beautiful, the animations are beautiful, the feel of the game is just, you said it; beautiful. The thing is, however, in a first-person shooter, all these things may seem good at first, but in the long run, they can get annoying, and can prevent you from being able to spot things that other people with lower settings can easily.

We would recommend you tweak the following settings

Turn off motion blur.

Dial down film grain to the lowest setting.

Turn filmic strength off.

Turn depth of field off.

Make sure your render resolution scale is set to 100.

Put tessellation on near.

The above-mentioned settings are meant to make the view for you a bit clearer. Disabling motion blur allows for fewer distractions as you turn around and such; reducing film grain adds more clarity to your visuals.

The render resolution scale helps in the sharpness of objects on your screen, so you can differentiate between an enemy and a tree. Tessellation allows you to cut down on any visual noise so you can focus on the real deal.

Mouse Sensitivity and Movement

Mouse sensitivity is a touchy subject, and it is entirely based on preference. You might like it high; you might like it low.

What’s key to know in this game is that Modern Warfare is a fast-paced game, and throughout the entire royale, you will find yourself constantly turning around and flicking your aim to your enemies.

In situations like that, speed is key, and if your enemy locks onto your head first before you get the chance; then it’s game over.

It’s essential that you adjust the ADS sensitivity because it will help in you focusing and not losing control. You don’t want your aim to slide off too far whilst focusing on your enemy. I’ve found 1.5 to be the optimal setting in this regard.

Turn off mouse acceleration, smoothing, and filtering; these settings add to your mouse movements instead of giving you the result you should be getting from your input.

For movement, I didn’t find any of the controls too annoying as they were pretty traditional. But make sure to tweak the ADS setting, if you like that to be one-tap, you might have to alter that.

Make sure to utilize sliding a lot, and change it to the tap system so you can exit and enter slides easily.

Best Warzone Audio Settings

I’d recommend using the Boost Low audio profile. It amplifies enemies’ footsteps a lot and that is significant if you’re resting away in a building. Knowing where your enemy is coming from precisely can really help in certain situations.

Using Boost High audio profile is a good alternative as it does pretty much the same thing but amplifies gunshots as well as if those weren’t already evident enough.