Call of Duty Warzone Best Loadouts Guide

CoD Warzone’s current meta revolves around custom loadouts. So, everyone accumulates cash and calls in that loadout drop. Your loadout can be your gamechanger and here we have some of Call of Duty Warzone Best Loadouts.

Since a custom loadout is actually entirely made according to your preferences, it should allow you to perform at your best.

We have created a few templates that you can work with, these builds are what we think to be the best for their respective purposes.

Call of Duty Warzone Best Loadouts

For all these CoD Warzone loadouts, one perk always remains constant and that is Overkill; this allows us for the selection of two primary weapons.

This is absolutely necessary, as a pistol isn’t of much use in the game. Well, unless you’re using a deagle, then that’s simply amazing.

The Marksman

What the Marksman build in Warzone battle royale focuses on is allowing its user to engage in both close quarters, and long-range combat with the enemy.

The two primary weapons we will be using for this build include the AX-50 Sniper Rifle, which can also be substituted with the Kar98k.

The other weapon is the M13 with a compensator, an angled foregrip and a three times scope, feel free to change the attachments to your liking. With both of these guns by your side, you will be able to tackle enemies in all situations.

However, this build does lose its value towards the end of the game when the circle starts to close in.

Perk 1 – Overkill.

Perk 2 – High Alert.

Perk 3 – Tracker.

Run and Gun

As the name implies, you will be all up in your enemies’ faces, preferably with either a sub-machine gun, or everyone’s beloved OP shotgun 725.

The two primary weapons we will be using for this build include, either a 725 shotgun or an MP5 submachine gun; both of these weapons work perfectly, MP5 sort of adds insurance for distance from your enemy.

The second weapon we would recommend you get is the M4; now, listen closely, when you put an iron sight, a compensator, and an angled foregrip on the M4, it becomes the best close-range weapon in the game.

The iron sights aren’t even bad, and it is perfect for close-range considering it drastically reduces the ADS time.

Perk 1 – Overkill.

Perk 2 – Ghost.

Perk 3 – Battle Hardened.

Both of these CoD Warzone battle royale builds are open to alteration, they’re meant to be a template for specific playstyles, feel free to experiment as you like.

They’re completely open to interpretation, I do however have found both of these builds to be perfect for their respective purposes.

While the Marksman build covers all areas of weaknesses, not allowing you vulnerability even in close-range; the Warzone Run and Gun build might leave you on the short end of the stick as far as range is concerned.