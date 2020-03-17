Borderlands 3 Is Doing Well On Steam Despite Epic Store Exclusivity

Borderlands 3 seems to be doing well on Steam even though it was previously exclusive to the Epic Games Store. Gearbox Software’s latest Borderlands game arrived on Steam last Friday.

After almost six months of Epic Games Store exclusivity, Borderlands 3 recently made its way to steam. People thought the game wouldn’t sell so well because most people must have already bought it via the Epic Store. It turns out, that isn’t the case. Players either waited for the game to release on Steam or decided to double-dip.

Going by the Steam Charts, Borderlands 3 hit a concurrent player count of 93,597 on Sunday. These are great launch numbers considering Borderlands 2 has a peak player base of 123,596.

With that being said, we need to remember that Steam launched the latest Borderlands game with a very tempting offer. Players could buy the game for 50 percent off on Steam. This offer is valid until March 20. On top of that, Steam is even offering a free Gold Weapon Skins Pack to Borderlands 3 owners.

The folks over at Steam certainly know how to release a game despite difficult circumstances. Selling the game for 30$ as compared to the usual 60$ definitely helped in achieving this recent player count. Most people predicted that the Epic Store exclusivity would hurt the game’s launch on Steam. Offering these enticing offers certainly made a lot of people buy Borderlands 3 on the Microsoft Windows platform.

In our review of Borderlands 3, we gave the game a solid 8 out of 10. If you are a Borderlands fan then this game is a must-have for you. This latest installment in the franchise is everything you could want from a Borderlands game. It’s not a surprise that some people were even willing to buy the game twice on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

If you own Borderlands 3 on Steam and are experiencing glitches regarding unpacking and language settings, check out our fix here. The game is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows and Macintosh operating systems.