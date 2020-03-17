Call of duty is back in the battle royale scene with the release of Warzone. There are a lot of new areas and map locations for players to try them to find the best gunfights and loot around. If you are interested, we have the Best Landing Areas in Call of Duty Warzone in this guide.

There are some locations which are the most tightly packed ones which include The Military Base, Dam, Downtown, and Boneyard. Since they have a large area, players dropping in these locations expect gunfights and lots and lots of loot.

Best Landing Areas in Call of Duty Warzone

Figuring out which CoD Warzone locations are the best ones is quite impossible but after experiencing some maps, there a few locations that we would like to name for dropping and finding the best activities in the maps.

Zordaya Prison Complex

Although this area is not as big as the Airport, its capacity to accommodate players is no less. Choosing one of the towers, yes, there are towers in this prison, to drop can give you a great start as those places are stocked with loot and different ladders are scattered around the area so when you get down, there is going to be no fall damage.

The area has Buying Stations as well so easy for you to buy the equipment you think is apt in any situation. Other than that, there are various vehicles in the area including road vehicles as well as helicopters.

Arklov Peak Military Base

Arklov Peak Military Base is an extension to Arklov Peak map from Multiplayer. The area is flexible for both short and long distance battles.

The Base is at the side of the mountain so you have to be ready for not just shotgun and submachine gun action but also some sniper play.

The area is a popular one so a lot of players are going to choose it as there dropping spot. A great spot for extracting loot and participating in gunfights.

Verdansk Stadium

Again, one of the very popular CoD Warzone spots for dropping as the area is found in the middle of the map.

The area has five different vehicles along with five different Buy Stations all around the stadium. The cash that you are going to be making in the game will be going here.

The stadium comes out as a challenge having various flight paths and many smaller points with interest located in it.

So you are going to find a lot of loot for yourself and then there a multiple spots for you to explore as well. The places include

Verdansk Train Station

This CoD Warzone area has a lot of activities going inside. The area is very large with a lot of huge buildings that points you towards all the thrilling gunfights you are going to experience here and all the weapons and equipment you are going to loot.

You are going to find two buggies in the area and three Buy Stations for the in-game cash you are going to pick up from the ground.

Since it is not as much of a popular spot like the other ones, the place is not tightly packed but visiting the area can come out to your benefit.