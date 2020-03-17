AMD Announced Ryzen 9 4000H APUs for Mobility Segment

The Ryzen 7 4000H series APUs have dominated the benchmark chart so far. While AMD is doing good enough, it does not plan on stopping. Just yesterday, AMD announced Ryzen 9 4000H APUs for the mobility segment.

While the Ryzen 7 lineup has the public on their feet, the Red team announces another APU. The newly unveiled Ryzen 9 4000H APUs may be the top of the line APUs in the mobile segment. At the moment, this lineup consists of two processors. The first processor is a 45W standard H model and the second is an HS at 35W.

Being the latest version of the Ryzen architecture, these two Ryzen 9 APUs promise more clock frequencies and higher graphics performance in comparison to the Ryzen 7 line up. We are already aware that there is a lot of emphasis on high-end notebooks this year. AMD announced the first Ryzen 4000H series at the start of 2020. The Red team’s invasion started with the announcement of its Zen 2 based 7nm processors. Featuring up to 8 cores and with updated versions of the Vega graphics, it had conquered the gaming laptop market.

Then new Asus TUF series notebooks are great examples for AMD’s Ryzen 4000H series as they appeared victorious against Intel’s Coffee Lake Core -i7 9750H and the Kaby Lake Core i9 8950HK. Despite having lower boost clock frequencies against the Core i9-8950HK, it still manages to beat it.

Thanks to the Ryzen chipsets, the Asus TUF Gaming laptops made it to the top of the line high-end mobile machines. However, that may prove wrong now that Ryzen 9 4000H APUs have shown up in the spotlight. AMD further claims that Ryzen 9 4900H when paired with an RTX 2060 MAX-Q GPU is capable of keeping 60 Frames on numerous AAA titles. These include demanding games like The Rise of the Tomb Raider (104 FPS), Far Cry 5 (90 FPS) and Hitman (90 FPS).

AMD has not revealed price and performance so far. We still don’t know what else is AMD is hiding from us. Although we can assume that it is well prepared against both its rivals NVidia and Intel for 2020.