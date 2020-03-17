AMD Ryzen 7 Renoir beats Picasso Architecture APUs

With the internet flooding with daily benchmark scores, it has become a race between the Red, Blue and Green teams. So far we saw that AMD, the red team, has the lead in most of these tests. The famous data miner, TUM_APISAK unveiled new benchmark test results. This was actually a comparison test between two AMD APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) architectures.

The results revealed the new AMD Ryzen 7 Renoir beats the Picasso architecture APUs. This normally shouldn’t be a surprise, speaking in terms of newer hardware technology. However, these results are more fascinating than one may think. Note that there is a year gap between the AMD Ryzen 7 Renoir and AMD Ryzen 7 Picasso.

The APU from the Picasso architecture lineup was the Ryzen 7 3780U and the Ryzen 3700U. The Ryzen 7 3780U contains about 11 CUs (Compute Units) while the Ryzen 7 3700U has 10 CUs. With the Ryzen 7 Renoir 4800HS having 7 CUs which is less than both of the Picasso chips, it still overpowered both of its older brothers.

Yet this is still not the most interesting part of these benchmark tests. What is most noteworthy about the Ryzen 7 4800HS is that it uses the same Vega 11 iGPU like the two Picasso APUs yet was able to perform better overall.

The benchmark took place in 3D Mark on Time Spy test. The scores go as:

AMD Ryzen 7 3780U (11 CUs) = 1028

(11 CUs) = 1028 AMD Ryzen 7 3700U (10 CUs) = 917

(10 CUs) = 917 AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS (7 CUs) = 1089

This gives us a better idea of how far has AMD come in learning their own hardware capabilities. We have seen similar performance advantages before too. One good example of this is the EPYC Rome. A while back, the youtube hardware expert, Linus Sebastian tested a 64 Core EPYC CPU against a 48 Core dual (96 cores in total) Xeon CPU setup. Even with such a huge core count disadvantage, AMD proved victorias. While the Vega GPUs did receive heat from the public, AMD proved it being capable and will continue the architecture.

While AMD might have been pointed out for having lower frequency boosts in comparison to Intel, it silences the odds with overall performance being outstanding. With that not only does the new hardware perform better but it also gives the edge in terms of cost-effectiveness and power efficiency. This is mostly thanks to the 7nm process architecture upgrade.

We don’t know how long will Vega stay around for now, but we do know that the new enhancements in the iGPU will have it stick around for a while now.