War Thunder Viking Fury Update Is Out, New Swedish Ground Tech Tree

A brand new major update has released for War Thunder. Gaijin Entertainment’s latest patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The War Thunder Viking Fury Update adds a brand new Swedish Ground tech tree with over thirty vehicles; other nations have received over twenty new machines; and there are two new locations inspired by Scandinavian landscapes. Below there will be some key patch notes regarding the War Thunder Viking Fury Update.

New location “Sweden” for ground vehicles and missions have been added.

New aircraft location “Denmark” has been added.

Test Flight has been added for Swedish aircraft in the location “Denmark”.

Airfield models have been changed in combined ground battles. Now the airfield model for a runway length of 1200 metres will be used for low rank battles, 1700 metres for medium ranks, and 3200 metres for high ranks respectively.

In combined ground battles the location of airfields has been brought to a single standard in this War Thunder patch. Now for low and medium rank battles, airfields are located 7000 metres away from the centre of the location and for high rank battles the distance has been increased to 12,000 metres (previously airfields were mainly located at distances of 6000-9000 metres).

Self-destructible AI targets over time have been disabled for Ground Strike missions listed below. New type of targets added: AI ground attackers, which spawn for both teams and attack ground targets. The number of AI vehicles for these missions has been increased, mission points now count both heavy targets (bunkers and tanks) and light targets (artillery, trucks, AA guns): Ground Strike ”Oahu”; Ground Strike ”Berlin”; Ground Strike ”Britain”; Ground Strike ”Guam”; Ground Strike ”Korsun”.

The airfield length has been changed to 1700 metres for the listed missions (above) in this War Thunder patch.

For the listed missions (above) the vehicle counters have been disabled. They basically duplicated the score displayed at the top of the screen but it occasionally didn’t reflect the actual number of vehicles required for victory when for example the bombers had destroyed several bomb zones whilst the number of victory points decreased.

For the listed missions (above) when an opponent’s aircraft has been destroyed the victory points for the team were deducted (shooting down aircraft didn’t affect the points previously). The same mechanism will be used in the “Airfield Domination” missions and has proved itself useful.

The lack of invulnerability in the respawn area with the respawn for ground vehicles in the locations “Hürtgen Forest” and “Maginot Line” has been fixed.

We have managed to add new game improvements and fix countless bugs, many of them reported by you – our fantastic players! All of this awaits you in the new major update “Viking Fury”!

As you can see, this is not the full patch notes. Here you will find the complete list of War Thunder Viking Fury Update patch notes. War Thunder is a free to play online war game, with a good approach to simulation, which brings us to the mid-twentieth century. You are able to control airplanes, ground forces and naval forces with real models of World War II and the years after, in large battles online.

Gaijin Entertainment’s War Thunder released on August 15, 2013 for PC; November 29, 2013 for PlayStation 4; April 17, 2014 for OS X; November 6, 2014 for Linux; June 2, 2015 for Android; and on June 19, 2018 for Xbox One.