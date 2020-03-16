The Witcher Season 2 Production Has Been Stopped

The coronavirus outbreak has forced Netflix to temporarily cease production of the upcoming second season of The Witcher.

According to a report by Deadline earlier today, the set of the critically acclaimed television adaptation has been emptied for at least the next couple of weeks. However, a strong possibility exists that the hiatus may have to extended further due to the chaos and panic being spread by the coronavirus threat. Keeping the crew and cast of The Witcher safe during the ongoing pandemic comes first. Hence, production will only be resumed by Netflix when the situation surrounding the disease takes a turn for the positive.

The highly anticipated second season was being produced in the United Kingdom. The sudden pause makes The Witcher the first major scripted television series to be halted in the country because of the coronavirus. The production crew, however, will continue to be paid by Netflix during the stoppage, according to another report by Variety earlier today.

The Witcher is not alone though. Netflix reportedly made a blanket decision last week to shut down productions across the United States and Canada. Any productions located outside were being assessed on a case-by-case basis. Following The Witcher, however, Netflix is said to be winding up activity for all independent productions in the United Kingdom as well.

Shooting for the second season only started a month back with a premier slated for sometime next year. Delays resulting from the coronavirus outbreak will naturally push the release further back. Right now, based on how everything else has been shuttered for the coming months, The Witcher may possibly move past 2021.

Geralt, played by Henry Cavill, will not be the only monster-hunting witcher to appear in the upcoming second season. The official cast has been increased to account for three more witchers. Eskel and Lambert, familiar to those who have gone through the trilogy of games, will be played by Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Sygeplejeskolen) and Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) respectively. In the most recent installment, Eskel and Lambert helped out Geralt and Ciri in the defence of Kaer Morhen against the Wild Hunt.

Coen, the third witcher to be appearing, might be an unfamiliar name because he was missing from the games and only appears in the novels. He eventually trained Ciri in the art of sword fighting and will be played by Yasen Atour (Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation).