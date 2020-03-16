Sony Rumored To Acquire Metal Gear, Castlevania, Silent Hill From Konami

The rumor mill has churned out an indication that Sony wishes to purchase the Metal Gear and Silent Hill franchises from Konami. Castlevania is also making Sony’s wishlist as the Japanese conglomerate apparently wants to expand its PlayStation-exclusive library of games.

Rumors have been circulating which suggest that a Silent Hill reboot is in the works. A recent 4chan post previously indicated that Sony wishes to acquire two more video game franchises. These two franchises are the Metal Gear and Castlevania series. This was reported in January by an anonymous 4chan user.

This recent post from jackofallcontrollers claims that this information is lining up with the recent Silent Hill reboot rumors. According to this post, Sony plans to remake Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake. These two games kickstarted the franchise with the help of Hideo Kojima.

Apparently, the Japanese company also intends to soft reboot the Silent Hill series. The creator of both Silent Hill series, Keiichiro Toyama and the lead concept artist of The Evil Within 2 will supposedly helm the project along with Hideo Kojima.

When it comes to the Castlevania series, looks like Sony wants to reboot the whole franchise. Sony Japan would supposedly develop the reboot collaborating with Shutari Lida and Koji Igarashi, two veteran developers.

4chan isn’t exactly known for its valid and credible information, however, considering these other rumors, there could be some truth to this matter. Masahiro Ito, the artist that worked on the first four Silent Hill games tweeted “I’m working on a title as a core member. I hope the title won’t be canceled”. Many fans, rightfully, interpreted this “title” to be a Silent Hill game.

Following that, Death Stranding’s Norman Reedus recently had something to say about his ongoing work. In an online video, the actor confirmed that he was in talks with Hideo Kojima for other projects. This little piece of information led many to believe that it could either be Death Stranding 2 or a Silent Hills game.

This sudden outpour of rumors regarding the Metal Gear and Silent Hill franchise certainly is exciting. We will have to wait and see if there is some truth to all of this.