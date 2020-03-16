RimWorld Update 1.1.2573 Released, New Features And Adjustments

Ludeon Studios’ RimWorld has received a new update. This patch is now available on Steam. You will find that their latest patch, RimWorld Update 1.1.2573, has quite a few new features, adjustments, and bug fixes. They added bulk recipes for pemmican and drugs; restricted hunting decrees from targeting colony animals; and made mortar/bullet shields shut down when the cluster is defeated.

RimWorld is a sandbox-like survival and management game, where you have to colonize a territory. Diplomacy, the arts, psychology, commerce, and combat, form the set of tools that you have to use for your society to develop. Below you will see some important patch notes regarding RimWorld Update 1.1.2573.

Implemented renounce title button on pawn bio tab. You can now have your royal colonists renounce their title if you wish.

Implement mech shield generator charge cycle. Shields now go down for a random day every 10 days, if you’re willing to wait.

Mech cluster condition causers and mortars now sometimes take several days to initiate threatening the colony. This gives more time to prepare and attack the cluster.

We now generate random rewards only up to 5500$, the rest will go into market value fillers like gold, plasteel, and uranium. This avoids absurd rewards with large numbers of unique quest items in modded or ultra late-game scenarios.

Added bulk recipes for pemmican and drugs in this RimWorld patch.

Restricted hunting decrees from targeting colony animals.

Make mortar/bullet shields shut down when the cluster is defeated.

Added new visual effects that play when something is disabled by EMP (makes it clearer when mechs and their builds are EMP-affected).

Monument blueprints are now automatically placed when a monument marker is placed. They’re also automatically removed when the player cancels the monument.

Reduce hospitality threat frequency from 18h to 24h and adjusted rewards to match.

Reduce love enhancer impact 50%.

Give more time for harvest decrees, especially with fast-growing plants.

RimWorld released on October 17, 2018 for PC.