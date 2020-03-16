PS5 And Xbox Series X May Miss 2020 Release: Analyst

The PS5 and Xbox Series X could get delayed past 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the entire world.

According to an analyst firm DFC Intelligence, the upcoming next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft may not make it this year. DFC Intelligence is an analyst firm that released its email news blast recently. This news blast shows the forecast for gaming hardware in 2020 according to the world’s economic situation.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, the firm predicts that Microsoft and Sony may have pushed their next-gen console release date to 2021. After all, manufacturing and supply chains for the PS5 and Xbox Series X have experienced a major disruption due to the effects of the novel coronavirus. The firm stated in the email:

The conclusion is that coronavirus is likely to have a major short-term impact on the delivery of both systems. There is a strong likelihood one or both systems will not make a 2020 launch. If the systems do launch supply will likely be constrained and initial pricing could be higher than expected

An email also contained the following statements:

Currently, the economy is an unprecedented state of uncertainty. Even if the situation clears up in a few weeks, the ability to manufacture and release a high-end new game system has already been severely impacted.

According to the firm, the crisis won’t last for a long period of time. The disruption caused by the coronavirus may actually increase consumer demand once all this blows over. However, the availability of the PS5 and Xbox Series X will definitely suffer. As a consequence, next-gen titles may not hit the shelves on their intended release dates as well. The firm suggests:

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will release to record consumer demand. The challenge Sony and Microsoft face are making sure they release systems that meet expectations. Given the current situation, waiting to make sure they get the initial product right is the most prudent choice

Bear in mind that these are all predictions and nothing has been confirmed yet. Though we don’t even have exact release dates for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. All we know is that the next-gen consoles are set to release in the holidays of 2020.