How Ori and the Will of the Wisps Performs On An RTX 2080Ti With 4K Resolution

Ori and the Will of the Wisps recently came out and is getting praise from fans and critics. Fans have been wondering which platform would be best suited to play the adventure game.

DSOGaming decided to do a PC performance test for Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The game’s performance on the Xbox One X has reportedly been lackluster ever since its release. If you happen to own a PC, then this test may give you an idea of how your system will handle the game. This test was conducted by running the game on an RTX 2080Ti with the resolution set to 4k.

The testbench consisted of an Intel i9 9900K with 16GB of DDR4 RAM set at 3600MHz. Windows 10 was the operating system on which the game was run for the test while the graphics card has the latest GeForce drivers.

With max settings, Ori and the Will of the Wisps ran with a minimum fps of 101 while displaying 145 average fps. Given these results, it’s hard to understand why the game isn’t performing as expected on the Xbox One X. The game can reportedly drop to 45fps on Microsoft’s current-gen console. However, the game did encounter occasional stutters during this test on PC.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is absolutely stunning to look at. This can mainly be attributed to the art style of the game. The adventure game has a 2D viewpoint while having 3D plants, characters, and objects. In addition to that, the game’s environment is rich with colorful imagery and objects.

Getting an average fps of 145 on 4k means that even mid-range PC’s should be able to run the game rather well. Even low-end PCs should manage to play the game at playable framerates at medium to low settings. This data provides more reason to play Ori and the Will of the Wisps on PC.

If you are new to the game, you can check out our beginners guide for Ori and the Will of the Wisps. You can follow that up by checking out our abilities guide for the adventure title. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is currently available on the Xbox One X and Microsoft Windows.