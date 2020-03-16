Ruin Draws Near contains seven Kodama Locations. This Nioh 2 Ruin Draws Near Kodama Locations guide includes information about all the 7 Kodama in Ruin Draws Near which you can collect after the story through mission select.

Nioh 2 Ruin Draws Near Kodama Locations

Finding every 5 Kodama will grant you an Elixir for that particular region, while to unlock the Kodama Leader trophy, you need to find all of the 150 Kodama.

Kodama Location #1

After you’ve crossed the first bridge, climb the ladder up that leads to the top of the bridge where you will find the Kodama lying behind a chest.

Kodama Location #2

Open the door from after the 2nd Shrine and you’ll run across a Yoki over a dead body. Look for a ladder to your right and climb up and you will find a Kodama lying behind some boxes.

Kodama Location #3

Between the Dark Realms with the first and second bells, you will see some stairs on the right. Head down and you will see an archer at the bottom.

Next to the archer will be a barrel, you will have to shoot this barrel with a matchlock rifle or a hand cannon which will blow up the cracked wall behind it.

If you’ve already destroyed the red barrel, shoot the wall with a hand cannon to destroy it. Head behind the wall and you will find the Kodama here.

Kodama Location #4

After the Dark Realm with the second bell, head up the path that leads to the next building and walk around the corner to drop to a secret room located below. The room will have the Kodama.

Kodama Location #5

After the third Shrine, in the Dark Realm room, after you’ve defeated Maeda Toshiie. You will find it a floor below where the shrine will be located. You will have to drop yourself down from near the location of the bell.

Kodama Location #6

After the third Shrine, in the Dark Realm room, you will find a secret wall on the ground floor, behind a Yokai wall. Destroy the wall to pick up the kodama behind it.

Kodama Location #7

After the third shrine, once you defeat Ippon-Datara, you will see an opening where the enemy was located. Head forward on the path from the opening and you will find the last Kodama at the end of this path.