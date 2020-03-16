Halo Infinite Matchmaking Will Be Discussed At GDC 2020

343 Industries will expand on the Halo Infinite Matchmaking on the livestream of GDC 2020. These presentations will include talks about TrueMatch and learning from Halo 5’s multiplayer.

343 Industries will hold talks by developers during the GDC 2020 Twitch livestreams. The first one will go live on Tuesday, March 17 at 12 PM PST. During this livestream, the Halo developers will talk about the matchmaking lessons they learned from developing the multiplayer of Halo 5. We are expecting discussions about Truskill 2 and Halo Infinite matchmaking as well. This listing for the livestream says this:

What should matchmaking worry most about? Latency? Skill? Streaks? Wait time? There are several commonly held best practices on how to matchmake for engagement across the industry, some of which contradict each other, but little to no data-driven evidence to support them. The following will show how to effectively test matchmaking approaches and show real examples and data from a popular first-person shooter. The results show that not all practices are actually important, while others are critical.

Following that, the second discussion will focus on “machine learning for optimal matchmaking”. This talk will go live on Thursday, March 19 at 9 AM PST. The main highlight of this discussion will be Microsoft’s TrueMatch system. The listing for the livesteam states:

This session will present TrueMatch, a new matchmaking approach that allows developers to more intuitively express the value of each metric, and then uses machine learning to automatically optimize over the desired metrics in real-time. The results give better matches in less time and are customized to each player’s characteristics and each region’s real-time concurrency as it changes over time.

Halo Infinite is the upcoming latest installment in the Halo franchise. The matchmaking in Halo games has always been a point of interest for veteran players. The Halo Infinite matchmaking will definitely play a big part in the success of its multiplayer.

We recently found out that 343 Industries created a brand new game engine for Halo Infinite. The Slipspace engine is said to be groundbreaking and makes impossible things, possible for the devs. Aa far as the release date of Halo Infinite goes, we don’t have one. The game is rumored to release at the end of 2020.

Let’s hope than we can get more information regarding Halo Infinite’s release date through the upcoming livestreams. You can view both livestreams on the official GDC Twitch channel.