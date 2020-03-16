Gamescom 2020 Cancellation Woes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Gamescom 2020 is the next annual gaming convention to possibly come in the crosshairs of the worrying coronavirus outbreak.

According to an update posted by the organizer on Twitter earlier today, the health and safety of all attendees will always take top priority. Gamescom 2020 is scheduled to take place several months ahead in late August and as such, the event has not been cancelled or postponed. However, the organizer will continue to evaluate the situation “on a daily basis” and will “follow the recommendations of the responsible authorities” in the matter.

A short update on the current situation:

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nZH3qMMVvj — gamescom (@gamescom) March 16, 2020

Last week, a month-long state-level blanket ban was issued on all major events in Cologne with more than a thousand participants. Considering how the coronavirus outbreak has only spread deeper across the globe, the duration of the ban may possibly be extended. Cologne is where Gamescom 2020 will take place in the months to come. Unless the ban is lifted, the event is as of now cancelled as it is. The organizer wants to make it clear that if the situation remains the same by August, “all ticket purchasers of the official ticket shop will be reimbursed for the already paid visitor tickets” by the company.

Last week, organizer and Entertainment Software Association (ESA) confirmed that the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2020) would be cancelled. ESA had previously assured to closely watch the situation, giving priority to the safety of all attendees. Hence, it was unsurprising to hear about E3 2020 getting cancelled. The epidemic has already forced a number of publishers to pull out of several conventions in the past months. 2020 as a whole looks to be bleak as pretty much every public event or gathering has either already been cancelled, postponed or will eventually be in the coming months.

There are now fears that Sony and Microsoft could possibly delay the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The next-generation consoles are scheduled to arrive at the end of the year. Presently, there is no confirmation if the coronavirus situation will be dealt with by then. Expect both companies to refrain from mentioning a price release date until concrete data regarding the coronavirus outbreak becomes available. Hence, not only Steam, but other online platforms will likely see a surge in activity throughout the year.