Final Fantasy VII Remake Goes Behind The Scenes In Latest Video

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake is gearing up to one of the biggest video game releases of this year. The publisher recently gave us a behind the scenes look at the game’s development process.

A new video titled: “Inside Final Fantasy 7 Remake“ gives us an up-close look at Square Enix’s upcoming Final Fantasy game. The first episode of the series is focused on the development team and their contributions. The 20-minute video includes a discussion with game director Tetsuya Nomura and producer Yoshinori Kitase.

Considering the content and details crammed into the game, this video could have gone on for much longer. Yoshinori Kitase talks about how he approached other people to pitch them the idea of the remake:

I think the first people I talked with were the producer of the original game, Shinji Hashimoto and the original creator designer Tetsuya Nomura. I recall they both had an “Are you serious?” reaction. Of course, all three of us have our fond memories of Final Fantasy VII and wanted to do a remake, so I think they agreed to the idea fairly quickly.

Tetsuya Nomura talked about the challenges that they faced when undertaking the project:

What I took most care on… I felt that there would be many fans who had played the original game, and with over 20 years having passed, there would be lots of new ones too. I really felt like I had to get the balance right and make something that could be enjoyed by both groups. That was what i took the most care with.

Co-Director, Motomu Toriyama talked about the significance of the Final Fantasy VII Remake for this era of gaming:

In terms of the significance of Final Fantasy VII Remake for modern players, when it came out, the original game was quite revolutionary as a 3D RPG. But it wasn’t just the visuals, but also the story and characters. When we started the remake project, we wanted to make it something that modern players would experience and appreciate in a similar way, as the start of something new in RPGs.

A demo for the upcoming Final Fantasy VII was recently released. However, the demo didn’t reveal anything significant when it comes to the plot of the game. If you intend to buy the game, be sure to check out this promotion to acquire the game’s DLC. Final Fantasy VII Remake will release on April 10 for the PS4.