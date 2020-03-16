Destiny 2 Seraph Warsat Network Guide

The new season of Destiny 2 contains a number of new quests. There are a number of quests revolving around Bunkers one of which is the Destiny 2 Seraph Warsat Network.

Our Seraph Warsat Network Guide will walk you through the complete quest.

Destiny 2 Seraph Warsat Network

This quest is unlocked after you complete another Bunker quest; Raising Our Defenses.

The first objective of this quest is to make 7 bunker upgrades form the EDZ Bunker Upgrades menu to get to Integration Level 1.

But, in order to make these upgrades, you require Dusklight Shards, Legendary Shards and most importantly Warmind Bits.

To get these Warmind Bits, you must pick up some Bounties that reward you Warmind Bits upon completion.

Daily bounties award 50 Warmind Bits while Weekly Bounties give you 100 Warmind Bits and the repeatable bounties give 10.

Once you have enough Warmind Bits, head over to the EDZ Bunker Upgrades menu and spend some glimmer along with the bits to acquire the upgrades.

Upgrade the Cost Reduction as it will save you a lot of Warmind bits when making other upgrades.

Once all Tier 1 upgrades are done, you’ll get to Integration Level 1 of the EDZ Bunker and be able to collect a faction reward for it.

After completing the first task, the next thing you do is complete a weapon bounty for the Seraph Warset bunker.

To acquire any of these, you need to raise the bunker’s level up to three, similar to how you built it to level one. Just keep depositing Warmind Bits to level it up.

After the Bunker is level 3, go to the Bunker armory and select a weapon bounty to complete.