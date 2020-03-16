Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sectors Guide

If you are interested in starting a Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector but are a bit confused as to how, we have you covered with this guide.

The process to turn a lost sector to the legendary difficulty is a little confusing but in this guide, we will teach you how to do it.

Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sectors

Lost sectors, as the name suggest are hidden areas in the game that you need to find. These areas are playable and contain enemies and loots.

Now when you have this concept of Lost sectors in your mind; the legendary Lost sector sounds like an upgrade over this lost sector. Well, it’s not.

Starting them is the same as starting a simple lost sector but they are more like Adventures.

In order to access these Legendary Lost sectors, there are some steps that need to be completed for Raising our Defenses quest. You have to do the steps until you have activated the Seraph Bunker.

After that is done, a console will appear on the right side of the room and that console will be used to launch the Legendary Lost Sector.

The legendary lost sector is a difficult mission that may be a little too hard for beginners so don’t start doing them in the beginning of the season.

So, remember; in order to get to the Legendary Lost sector, activate the Seraph Bunker and when that is all good to go, you can start with the Legendary Lost sector.

The naming conventions used in Destiny 2 have made it confusing to identify the location of this Legendary lost sector. But now that you have read this guide it would be very easy for you to find it and complete it successfully.

When you complete the Legendary Lost Sector your reward will be some Warmind Bits which you so direly need. You can then use these Warmind Bits to upgrade your Seraph Bunker.