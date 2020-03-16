Call of Duty Warzone has shaken the Battle Royale genre with its amazing gunplay. Of course, no matter how good the gunplay is, it won’t be perfect without good guns which is where our Call of Duty Warzone Best Weapons Guide comes in.

It doesn’t take long for you to take down your enemy if your hits are precise. However, the damage of the guns don’t vary much unless you have a specific perk; the color of the gun only indicates how many attachments it has.

A golden gun will be the most stable version of that gun with maximum attachments present, preceding it is purple, then blue and then green. We will be seeing which guns are the best to go for during your time on the battlefield.

Call of Duty Warzone Best Weapons

With the cash and contracts system, Warzone has tried to eliminate the factor of luck as much as possible.

Players are expected to look for weapons through scavenger hunts, or simply buy the loadout drop and get their own custom weapons.

That loadout part is significant; and it is important that you have good gear at your disposal so you can hold your ground towards the end-game.

See What Suits You

The best thing to do is to get a feel for different weapons and see what suits you best. Another important thing to know is that stability will always compromise the speed of the weapon.

Adding scopes onto your weapon also results in a delay in ADS timing. An angled foregrip is always a great idea if you want to ADS faster; a foregrip on the contrary, is going to delay the ADS time even further.

These are the Call of Duty Warzone Best Weapons I think for their respective categories.

Assault Rifles

Assault Rifles are close to medium range weapons that can chip away at your enemy’s health in a few seconds. However, at a long-range, they start to lose a bit of practicality, and it’s best to switch one of these babies for a sniper rifle.

M4A1 – The holy grail of sniper rifles, with the proper attachments, this can be the perfect weapon for close and medium range. I prefer to use the iron sights on this as it allows me to get right down to action and gain an advantage on my enemy.

M13 – This is my favorite; putting a times three sight on this, this beast transforms into a merciless killing machine. With a suppressor, your enemies won’t even see it coming.

Sub Machine Guns

See some enemies packed away? Want to get the jump on them? Nothing better than a trusty sub-machine gun with a high fire-rate for close quarters CoD Warzone mayhem.

P90 – With an extremely high fire-rate and a compensator, you’re looking at a shredding machine. I’ve been able to take out an entire squad with the upgraded version of this gun. The higher mag size really becomes a bane for the enemies’ existence.

MP5 – The way this gun handles is a beauty; it’s animation and the overall kick it provides to you as a player is just unreal. Aside from that, it’s broken how accurate this gun can be. Put an RDS on this and go crazy at your enemies with its insanely high fire-rate.

Snipers

In the early to mid-game of the battle royale, you are going to want to pack a sniper rifle, because if you don’t, you are at a disadvantage most of the time.

You will constantly find enemies trying to take you out from long distances, and if you don’t have something sufficient to fight back with, you will lose a lot of valuable resources so if you are on the hunt for best CoD Warzone weapons, always keep a long-ranged one in mind.

Kar98k – Aim for the head, and pop. Take your enemies out regardless of the amount of armor they might have. If it’s a headshot, then it’s game over for the enemy.

AX50 – This bolt action sniper rifle can really change the playing field for the better. However, I still wouldn’t prefer it over a Kar98k; but it definitely is a weapon on par with it. Make sure you have the variable zoom attached on this, and go crazy on anyone you see.

Shotguns

I like to pick a shotgun for myself when the circle starts to get too short. If you can strategically position yourself and close the distance between you and your enemy; then they don’t stand a chance against you and your shotgun.

725 – Hoo boy, I’ve always referred to this as just outright broken. If you’ve got this baby, and your enemy is barely a meter from you, they’re already dead. This shotgun is meant to be feared, and you’re lucky if you’ve got this by your side as the circle closes.

Literally Any Other Shotgun – I haven’t seen that much of a difference between other shotguns. At least not that much. R90 is an exceptional weapon, but the fact that it has only two shells can cause you a disadvantage. Which is why I would recommend something like the Origin 12 or the VLK Rogue.

Light-Machine Guns

These behemoths are the slowest weapons, but once locked and loaded, your enemy’s going to want to hide for a few seconds, making these the perfect tools for suppressing your enemies.

PKM – With a great DPS and a large Mag Size, the only drawback to this weapon is the large reload time, however, the high fire-rate definitely makes up for it.

SA87 – Although it has a small magazine size, it’s DPS is absolutely amazing and not to mention the fact that it is extremely easy to handle, and the reload time is actually the lowest compared to all the other LMGs.