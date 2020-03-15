Nioh 2 Gozuki Boss Guide

Nioh 2 Gozuki boss is a monkey with anger issues. The initial part of the boss fight is fending off waves of enemies, after which Gozuki will show up to take you on himself. For the most part, Gozuki is pretty much the same as Mezuki, but relatively easier to kill.

Gozuki has the head of a bull with giant glowing horns. You will face him multiple times throughout the game, the first being in the very first mission of the game. Although at this point he is more of a mini-boss.

Nioh 2 Gozuki Boss

The main boss fight with Gozuki happens in the side mission A Voice in the Twilight. The boss isn’t that hard and follows the same move-set as Mezuki. After fighting off the waves of enemies, the fight is pretty much over.

Fighting Gozuki

Throughout the fight, Gozuki will be slow; keep circling him until he is recovering from an attack, then charge into him.

Should you find yourself in an undodgeable situation, try to block his attack. You may run out of a bit of Ki, but it is really the safest option.

Watch out for Gozuki’s grapples and ranged skull attack. Focus on draining Gozuki’s purple Ki bar to stagger him.

Once his purple bar depletes, you can go crazy with damage without risking any damage to yourself. We would recommend you first scope out the fight and see the extent of each attack.

After you get everything down and memorized, start attacking a little bit while keeping the previously mentioned tips in mind.

Your feral Yokai form can be quite useful in this fight, especially when he is recovering from his attacks.

Take care of being hit by his red charged attack. Whenever he charges up, make sure to counter his incoming attack using Burst Counter; trigger the counter only when the boss is just about to land its hit on you. Doing so will deplete his Ki rapidly allowing you a ton of free blows.

At random instances in the fight, Gozuki will fling rocks at you so try to dodge them and then close the gap to land some shits.