You Can Buy Borderlands 3 On Steam For 50 Percent Off Today Until March 20

Originally, Gearbox’s Borderlands 3 was put up for sale on the Epic Games Store (despite promises from the studio that it wouldn’t be), but since it arrives on Steam today you can buy Borderlands 3 on Steam for 50 percent off. There’s no rush either, since the deal ends on March 20, next week.

Borderlands 3 once again takes aspiring Vault Hunters back to the planet of Pandora, now free of Hyperion and Handsome Jack but still just as lawless as ever. However, in the wake of Hyperion’s exit comes a savage cult that’s looking to claim control of the planet’s Vaults.

With four different Vault Hunters and different classes to play, the time comes for the Vault Hunters to once again stop the cult from taking over the Vaults…along with picking up a huge number of guns along the way.

The game also includes a number of returning players such as Tiny Tina, Rhys from Tales from the Borderlands, and other Vault Hunters that have been playable in the past, so if you were waiting to get Borderlands 3 on Steam, now is as good a time as any.

Unlike many other high-profile games that were released onto the Epic Store, Borderlands 3 was only exclusive to the store for around six months, since it originally released on September 13 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This is in contrast to the other Epic Store exclusive games that are normally on the store for a year before they finally make it to Steam. Of course, it’s likely that most fans of the series have already played it on consoles before now, if they haven’t already gotten the game from the Epic Store.

Either way, if you’ve been waiting to get Borderlands 3 on Steam yourself, now’s the best time you can do it since it will be 50 percent off for the next week.