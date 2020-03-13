Many Uncharted 4 Devs Aren’t Working on The Last of Us Part II, Here Is Why

Most of the Uncharted 4 developers have left The Last of Us Part II mid-development. It looks like Naughty Dog’s work environment is to blame as it is not all sunshine and rainbows.

According to Kotaku, Naughty Dog isn’t exactly a desirable workplace for many people. The studio is known for its absorbing and addicting narrative-driven games like The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. These games have minute details that make Naughty Dog stand out from other studios. Though this level of idealism made 14 out of 20 Uncharted 4 designers has abandoned Naughty Dog. This departure seemingly had adverse effects on the development of The Last of Us Part II.

Things like game characters reacting to a flashlight shining light on their face are something that only passionate developers pay attention to. However, not everyone likes to work 12 hours a day and even on weekends. Naughty Dog is notorious for its perfectionist mindset when it comes to developing AAA games. Even at this moment, there will be people working overtime on The Last of Us Part II. According to a Naughty Dog employee:

This game is really good, but at a huge cost to the people.

Meeting deadlines and working long hours is nothing new when it comes to developing games. Crunching it out when a game is near its release is something that most developers do. Though Naughty Dog seems to be at a whole new level when it comes to having a culture of perfectionism. Many employees that have worked at Naughty Dog consider the experience to be rewarding as well as hellish. A former developer commented:

They do try to take care of you, providing food, encouragement to go take breaks, But for the most part, the implication is: Get the job done at all costs.

At some point, these developers ask if it’s even worth it? Sacrificing other aspects of life just to complete a video game isn’t something that everyone is willing to do. All these reasons led to most of the Uncharted 4 devs to abandon ship. A Last of Us 2 developer commented:

This can’t be something that’s continuing over and over for each game, because it is unsustainable. At a certain point you realize, I can’t keep doing this. I’m getting older. I can’t stay and work all night.

The next time we play a AAA game, we should remember that a lot of people sacrificed their blood, sweat, and tears to make it good. Kotaku made sure to keep the identities of these employers a secret for obvious reasons. Fans can adore a successful game company but it could be an undesirable place for employers.