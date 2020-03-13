The Last of Us Music Composer Gustavo Santaolalla To Score The HBO Series

Looks like Gustavo Santaolalla will be scoring the music for the upcoming Last of Us HBO series. The musician and film composer is known for scoring The Last of Us and its upcoming sequel.

Vice President of Naughty Dog, Neil Druckman recently took to Twitter to make an announcement. This is what he had to say:

Well this is exciting! Beyond lending his incredible musical talent to The Last of Us Part II, Gustavo Santaolalla is joining us to bring over The Last of Us to HBO!

Gustavo Santaolalla is an Academy Award-winning music composer. Outside of video games, he is known for his work on the Netflix true-crime documentary Making a Murderer, Brokeback Mountain and various other projects from the 1980s. Neil Druckman seems to be delighted that Santaolalla will provide the music for The Last of Us tv series.

The music that Gustavo Santaolalla scored for the first Last of Us game is still etched into our minds. He managed to create a highly tense and gripping atmosphere through his soundtracks for the original game. On top of that, the music that he composed for the title still reminds us of certain parts of The Last of Us gameplay.

If you haven’t heard, The Last of Us game series is being adapted for television. Home Box Office (HBO) and Naughty Dog are collaborating to bring the critically acclaimed video game series to the small screen. Niel Druckman is the co-writer and co-creator of the series alongside Chernobyl producer Craig Mazin.

We recently found out that the television series will keep the character of Ellie gay. Besides this revelation, we don’t know much about the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

What we do know is that the upcoming television adaptation will be based on the events of the original Last of Us game. In addition to that, the tv series could take some inspiration from the plot points of The Last of Us Part II.

The upcoming Last of Us sequel will have a mature rating that falls in line with the content that Netflix is known for.

Fans of the Last of Us game franchise should be ecstatic at this news. Gustavo Santaolalla could definitely bring the nostalgic factor from the original game to the upcoming tv series. Though the release date for the Netflix adaptation is still unknown, fans need not worry. Naughty Dog is set to release The Last of Us Part II on May 20, 2020.