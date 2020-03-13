Silent Hill Series Rumored To Be Rebooted, Coming On PlayStation 5?

A couple of reliable rumors have surfaced suggesting that the Silent Hill series will get a reboot. On top of that, a Silent Hill game is supposedly in development for the PlayStation 5.

Rely on Horror and Aesthetic Gamer are the two sources of these rumors. These sources have a proven track record of dispensing reliable information. The creative designer and director of the four Silent Hill games, Masahiro Ito and Keiichiro Toyama will be returning for the reboot. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Japan Studio will supervise the project.

On the other hand, a Silent Hills resurrection isn’t something set in stone. Sony is allegedly working to make things better between Kojima Productions and Konami. The beef between Hideo Kojima and Konami resulted in the cancellation of the Silent Hills game. According to the aforementioned sources, the new Silent Hills game will make use of PlayStation VR.

Allegedly, Sony has pitched the game to Kojima as a title more akin to a TellTale/Supermassive narrative-driven title, which would offer him “full creative freedom.” Our source does emphasize, however, that Silent Hills is not yet a done deal, and that for now the only game in active development is the reboot from SIE Japan Studio. While Sony is pushing for the series’ comeback, our sources do not say that they’re out to own the Silent Hill IP; Sony and Konami are working together on these titles.

All this seems a little too good to be true. But the two sources have some inside ties with the industry and have proven their claims before. The horror genre hasn’t seen anything like P.T before. The short playable teaser managed to be scary and disturbing at the same time.

Games like Layers of Fear 2 came close to emulating the atmosphere of P.T. However, no other game or teaser truly matched the horror aspect of the short teaser.

Death Standing’s Norman Reedus recently confirmed that he is in talks with Hideo Kojima for some other projects. Fans speculated that it could be a sequel to Death Standing but many hoped that these projects would include a Silent Hills game. It looks like that may very well be the case if we consider these rumors to be valid.