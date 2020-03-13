SCUM Update 0.3.73 Is Live, New Types of Puppets

SCUM has received update 0.3.73. You can now download this update on PC (Steam). You will find that SCUM update 0.3.73 has a few changes regarding the placement system, they expanded some of their event locations, and much more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added two new types of puppets, the Suicide Puppet and Hospital Puppet. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding SCUM update 0.3.73.

No matter how the Suicide Puppet dies, once it does it will explode.

The explosives are strapped to the Suicide Puppet’s abdomen, so aim for that or the head as those count to the biggest damage possible.

The explosive radius is 10m and the further you are the less damage you take, but everything closer than 5m is still pretty much dead.

If that SCUM Suicide Puppet is close to you, you will start hearing a beeping sound.

Once the beeping sounds starts the Suicide Puppet will explode after 60 seconds if not killed.

Try to run the Suicide Puppet over with a car, it’s fun (you’ll die) and don’t forget to get it on video!

Suicide Puppet’s spawn in military POIs.

Need a bandage? Feel free to ask one of those guys. Those Hospital puppets don’t have any extras, besides some that have an awesome straitjacket, they are a bit faster than regular puppets.

Improved placement algorithm meaning it should be much easier to place blueprints

You can now place up to 10 blueprints of any type in SCUM, meaning you can potentially have 10 foundation blueprints active at a time

Height adjustment is now possible after the blueprint is placed

New look for the blueprints

New squad members can now be recruited even if the squad member limit has already been reached. Such squad will still be hidden from the scoreborad and the squad respawn will be disabled, until they reduce the squad member count within the squad member limit (dictated by the squad leader’s intelligence).

SCUM update 0.3.73 patch notes. Gamepires' SCUM released as an early access title on August 29, 2018 for PC.