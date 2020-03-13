Overwatch Update 2.84 Is Out, Share Replays

Overwatch has received Update 2.84. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. You will find that Overwatch Update 2.84 has various bug fixes, hero updates, general updates, and competitive updates. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added a new feature, Share Replays, where players can share their in-game replays with others.

Season 3 of Competitive 6v6 Lockout Elimination has begun!

In game friend requests will now only display in game once per session

RealID friend requests will only show RealID names in game if you have recently played with that player

The initial Assemble Heroes timer for games using the Assault, Hybrid, Control, and Payload game modes has been further reduced from 35 to 30 seconds

Fixed a bug that could cause the “New” tag to remain on the “Player Icon” menu tab even after viewing the new icon(s)

Fixed a UI bug in this Overwatch patch that could cause both teams to show 100% at the end of a Control Point map

Fixed a bug that could cause friend request “toasts” to be permanently displayed on screen when getting more than one request at a time

Fixed a bug that could cause several heroes’ ultimate sounds to be silent when observing in third-person

Fixed an issue preventing replays from recording in Custom Games that start immediately

Fixed a bug that caused hero portraits in the Hero Select screen to appear blurry / low resolution

Fixed a bug where Slept or Knocked Down heroes could not be walked over by enemies

New Feature: Share Replays

Overwatch players can now share their in-game replays with others! A replay is shared via an alphanumeric code typically 6 characters long. The code can be shared however you want: in game, on forums, over social media. Another player can input that code and watch your replay. Codes are valid until the next patch.

