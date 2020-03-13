Not all yokai in the world of Nioh 2 are deadly. Some might be quite interesting to check out. One such intrigue is the Scampuss, a small cat-like creature who is as cute as they come. If you want to find them, our Nioh 2 Scampuss locations guide will help you out.

Interacting with a Scampuss in Nioh 2 gives a buff to your Yokai Force generation so you can perform better in combat.

Nioh 2 Scampuss Locations



We will be looking at where you can find each Scampuss during your missions in the world.

They might be easy to miss on a blind playthrough due to the fact that they are really small in size; but worry not, follow these directions and you’ll be able to spot these Scampuss easily.

The Village of Cursed Blossoms

Prior to heading in the shrine with the dark realm; you can find a Scampuss resting within the bushes on the high-ground by the enemy human archer (You might have killed the archer).

The Beast Born of Smoke and Flames

Near the starting point of the mission, you can find the first Scampuss behind the house on the west side near the stairs leading to an open barn.

The next Scampuss is inside a house where you encounter the first dark realm. The house can be found near a path of ladder that you can kick down; which in turn opens the shortcut leading to 2nd Kodama shrine.

The final Scampuss of this mission can be found on the first floor of the burning Great Forge. It is located to the right side behind some wooden boxes by the entrance.

The Viper’s Sanctum

The Inner Sanctum where you faced Nure-Onna, you can find a Scampuss behind a set of boxes.

The second one can be found inside a cave on the East near a broken bridge of the inner sanctum. It is where the second serpent’s statue is.

The third and final Scampuss of the Viper’s Sanctum can be found behind boxes on the right side of the entrance of the Sanctum.

The Hidden Monsters of Okehazama

Behind some boxes near the second encounter of the 2nd Yamanba, outside the first cave, you can find the first Scampuss.

Second Scampuss can be found along the path leading to the Hot Spring behind the boxes on the left.

The Mysterious One Night Castle

The first Scampuss in this mission is found in the forest near the starting point. Go to the path where you first met the Aberrant Soldier.

Second one is found behind a water bucket at the back of the house where you encountered Enki.

The third Scampuss can be found beside a tree next to the hot spring at the Fort’s exit.

The Hollow Fortress

The first Scampuss is found in the prison cells underground. Take the lift to the top and head to the west side of the prison cells. Here, you will see the Scampuss at the end being guarded by a soldier that should be easy to kill for you.

In the open house around some other houses, located around the second Kodama Shrine, here you encounter the Dweller and a Rokurokubi outside the open house. Head in this open house to find the second Scampuss.

Head into the castle from the east gate after you unlock it with the castle gate key. Upon entering, look to the large shelf at the end; behind it you can find the third Scampuss.

A Way Out

Go past the starting point to the large tree next to the bamboo torch. Here, you will see stairs on the right side where you can find the first and only Scampuss behind the large boulder.