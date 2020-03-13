Intel Comet Lake-H Xeon Mobile Chips To Reach Boost Clocks of Upto 5GHz?

We are already familiar with Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake-H based mobile CPUs. In addition to the Comet Lake-H based mobile CPUs, two mobile Xeon processors have also joined the lineup.

A twitter user Momomo_Us has spotted this new Comet Lake-H mobile chip. This 10th generation Xeon CPUs will feature high-end specifications similar to desktop versions and will reach clock speeds of up to 5GHz. Let’s dig in further to see what trick Intel has up its sleeves in order to make a statement in the mobility chip race.

The 10th generation mobile chips are launching in a matter of months with multiple notebooks packing Intel’s Comet Lake-H architecture. Over the past months, both the blue team and the red team have shown off impressive hardware performance. Although AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) might have the lead, for now, the Comet Lake-H Xeon maybe Intel’s answer to AMD Ryzen 7 4000 series.

Although we have seen beefy specs on the current revealed Core i9 and Core i7 mobile CPUs, the Xeon’s capabilities are yet to be unveiled.

The two new beasts in the Intel mobile chip lineup are the Xeon W-10885M and the Xeon W-10855M. Coming to the Xeon 10885M, this CPU will feature 6 cores and 12 threads. Although the idle clock speeds are unknown, it will boost up to 5.1 GHz on full load.

These specifications come off similar to the Core i7 10750H. Moving to the second chip, the Xeon 10855M meets the flagship requirements. With having 8 cores and 16 threads, this will boost up to 5.3 GHz. This also meets performance levels similar to the Core i9-10980HK which reaches similar boost clock speeds.

The Xeon CPUs have been known for features that aren’t available to baseline processors. These features include ECC (Error Code-Correcting) memory support, Intel Trusted Execution Technology, Intel Stable Image Platform Program, and vPro Platform Eligibility.

A few of these features may hold advantages for mobile-based workstations hence Xeon comes in the scene. There may be more Xeon mobile chips in the 10th gen lineup. So far we have only been made familiar with the two above.

Other mobile CPUs in the 10th Generation consist of the Core i5-10400H and the Core i5-10400. Both of these CPUs will be quad-core while having 8 threads and 8mb of L3 cache. Though having the same number of cores and threads, the Core i5 10400H will reach a boost clock of 4.6 GHz while the Core i5-10400H will reach 4.5 GHz on full boost.

Lastly, both will pack the same 45W TDP similar to the rest of the Comet-Lake lineup. We have yet to learn how the 10th Gen Xeon mobile chips will perform against the AMD Ryzen Pro mobility lineup. For now, all we can do is be patient and wait for benchmarks results to surface.