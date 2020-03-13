Indies Will Innovate Next-Gen, Says theHunter: Call of the Wild Dev

The upcoming next-generation war will be about more than just graphical prowess, according to the developer behind theHunter: Call of the Wild. Where Expansive Worlds is concerned, focus of developers and publishers will deviate more towards unique experiences than pretty visuals.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, producer and product owner Philipp Strecker stated that the need to have a beautiful looking game has become “somewhat saturated” in recent years. The current-generation consoles are still being pushed to achieve “phenomenal results” and once PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X roll out, developers and publishers will naturally start exploring the new technology to make even more advancements.

However, the trend of running after better (and more realistic) graphics will give way to “feel and gameplay”. Strecker noted that while PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will easily pump 60 frames per second and reach the glorious 4K resolution, the real demand will be for innovative games. Here, the smaller indie developers will play a large part. According to developer of theHunter: Call of the Wild, the bigger studios will actually have to rely on the smaller ones to create new genres and gameplay breakthroughs.

While pushing the graphics in games still yields phenomenal results, the market is somewhat saturated on that front, and the demand is shifting more towards feel and gameplay. As developers and technology advances, we will absolutely hit 4K and 60fps, but the focus might change before that. The bigger studios will pick up on the innovation by the smaller indie devs, and hopefully we will see new mixes of genres, gameplay, and even more innovative remakes.

Within the same interview, Strecker confirmed that Expansive Worlds will continue to support theHunter: Call of the Wild for several more years to come. There are no plans for another installment in the franchise, at least not anytime soon. While fans may find it disappointing that a next-generation theHunter entry is not on the horizon, Strecker did exclaim an interest in supporting new technology. That includes re-releasing the same games on additional platforms — PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — to a wider audience.

Perhaps Expansive Worlds plans to wait before jumping the gun. Seeing what other developers are doing and creating will probably give Expansive Worlds new ideas to pursue for a truly remarkable next-generation-worthy theHunter sequel.