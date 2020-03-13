For Honor Update 2.18 Is Live, Prince of Persia

For Honor has received Update 2.18. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that For Honor Update 2.18 has various breach improvements, quite a few improvements to fighters, and much more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added Prince of Persia with the arrival of the Limited Time Game Mode titled ‘Ruler of Time’.

For honor is a third-person action & combat game that focuses on duels between warriors with different weapons and combat styles. The game offers us medieval battles and duels between samurai, both in multiplayer and in a campaign mode. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding For Honor Update 2.18.

Attacking Team no longer has a limited number of Respawns during phases 1 and 2.

Ram Health will determine the number of Respawns awarded to Attackers during the transition to phase 3: Full Health Ram = 22 Respawns. Half Health Ram = 15 Respawns. Critical Health Ram = 6 Respawns.

Reduced respawn timings to 20s (+ 3s penalty for Executions) for all phases.

Ram no longer heals after breaching through the Outer Gate.

Slightly increased Ram movement speeds (default and boosted) in this For Honor patch.

Reduced the docked Ram default charging speed to 40s (from 50s).

Reduced the docked Ram boosted charging speed to 12s (from 15s).

Reduced the Cauldron damage to the Ram to 750 health (from 900 health).

Reduced the War Banner shield applied to the Ram to 750 health (from 1200 health).

Increased all Fighters vulnerability to Guard Break on their Heavy Openers to 433ms (from an average of 400ms) in this For Honor patch.

All Fighters now have 600ms of vulnerability to Guard Break on their Out of Stamina Heavies (from 600ms on most of the cast with some exceptions).

Reflex Guard Heroes can now perform quick Guard Break from a Feinted Attack even if they perform a Stance Change during the feint.

Knockback distance from opener Lights reduced by 20%.

Defensive Stance Heavy Finishers now move 0.5m forward more during their start-up in this For Honor patch.

Defensive Stance Heavy finishers feints now move 0.5m forward.

Fixed an issue that caused the Shinobi, Highlander, Peacekeeper and Orochi to not perform the right Drop Attack animation.

Fixed an issue that caused the Health Bar to not display the right amount of Health Points in certain cases, now the Health

Bar displays chunks of 25 health points for every character.

Here you will find the complete list of For Honor Update 2.18, Prince of Persia patch notes. I remind you that Ubisoft’s For Honor released on February 14, 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.