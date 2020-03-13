Call of Duty: Warzone Update Will Prevent Players From Explioting The Gas Ring

Infinity Ward has come out with an update that will no longer allow players to survive in Call of Duty: Warzone’s gas ring. Previously, players could stay hidden in the gas ring and keep reviving each other till the end-game.

Infinity Ward recently announced they are rolling out a hotfix for the gas ring exploit of Warzone:

We’re rolling out a playlist update across all platforms that fixes an exploit where players could counter the gas ring while in Battle Royale.

This issue occurred because of the downed state timing in Call of Duty: Warzone doesn’t decrease. You could get downed as many times as possible and your downed time will remain the same. In PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, each consequent down decreases your downtime. This makes it almost impossible to revive a teammate after several downs.

The revive time in Warzone is relatively quicker than games like PUBG and Apex Legends. On top of that, players come back with most of their health as opposed to the aforementioned BR games.

Players quickly took advantage of the unchanging downtime in Call of Duty: Warzone. Teams would enter the gas ring and keep reviving themselves until they reached the end of the game. Some even managed to win the game just by enduring the gas ring.

Since its release, Call of Duty: Warzone has had its fair share of exploits and crashes. Even still, 6 million people played Infinity Ward’s Battle Royale game at launch. Warzone seems to be king of BR games as of right now. The release of Warzone certainly showed that a well-made BR game will definitely get rewarded.

As of right now, Warzone has a total player count of 150 players per game. If you thought that a was a lot, Infinity Ward is already testing for a total of 200 players in one game.

Warzone was actually being tested for four to five-man squads before its release. This suggests that we could see a squad mode for the popular BR game with 200 concurrent players. However, before adding more content, Infinity Ward should keep focusing on any issues that players may face in the game.