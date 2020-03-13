Baldur’s Gate III Custom Characters Will Be As Immersive As Origin Characters

On a recent discussion thread, Baldur’s Gate III Creative Director, Swen Vincke talked about custom characters in the upcoming Larian Studios game. According to him, a custom character will have the same level of immersion as origin characters.

Recently, Creative Director Swen Vincke talked about Baldur’s Gate III on a discussion thread on Reddit. A question addressed the issue that origin characters in the Baldur’s Gate franchise seem to have more interesting plotlines and backstories than custom characters. When asked if Larian Studio was going to address this issue, Vincke answered:

This is our campaign, but it’s absolutely your adventure. Custom characters will see the world react to them based on their chosen race, class and background..Creating a character gives a sense of who you are, but the heart of the game’s reactivity is based on what you do after character creation.

According to Vinke, the decision making in Baldur’s Gate III will make a custom character feel like an origin character. He stated that custom characters should be considered as side-companions. You can experience their backstories but what you do with your own character will shape your gameplay experience:

In Baldur’s Gate 3, ‘origin characters’ are basically fully-fledged companions, that you can optionally play. Even if you’re not playing as an origin, you can explore their backstories and personal quests by having them in your party. Just as with a custom character, you’re still deciding how those characters behave, how their story unfolds, and how they interact with the world and the party.

The Creative Director commented that custom characters will be recognized as Baldurians in the game. According to Vincke, the city of Baldur’s Gate can be considered as either the protagonist or antagonist of the game.

This different perspective of the city comes from varying in-game experiences of the custom characters. A custom character will feel personal to a player because the decisions that the player makes will be exclusive to him.

Last month we found out that the Baldur’s Gate III turn-based combat differs from Divinity: Original Sin.

Players will even have to ability to romance all companions in the game. Looks like players will have to sink a lot of hours in the upcoming Baldur’s Gate game. That is because the title seems to have so many varying aspects and dimensions.

Larian Studios hasn’t announced a release date for Baldur’s Gate III yet. However, the game will enter early access at the end of 2020.