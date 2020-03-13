Baldur’s Gate 3 And Previous Baldur’s Gate Games Are Connected “In Meaningful Ways”

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be a direct sequel to the franchise, meaning that Larian Studios will be faithfully linking the new narrative with past installments.

While speaking with the community on Reddit in a recent question-and-answer session, studio founder and creative director Swen Vincke stated that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be connecting past storylines. Without giving away any spoilers, he specifically noted that events from the first and second installments will significantly impact the events of the upcoming sequel. That will also include returning characters and presumably, plot threads since certain happenings from the past have led to “whatever happens” in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Vincke further added that the connected narrative will not be obvious from the start. However, those who have gone through the old installments (and still remember them) will quickly understand the link once they progress further into the game. Vincke was pretty open about the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 was always going to touch upon the past games in the franchise instead of trying to be a completely new, standalone entry.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be adopting turn-based mechanics instead of real-time combat with pause, a first-ever for the franchise. The change left many fans wondering if Larian Studios was trying to create a clone of the Divinity: Original Sin franchise. According to senior designer Edouard Imbert, sticking to an older system in no way guarantees a greater audience. One of the main reasons for Baldur’s Gate 3 to use turn-based combat, in his opinion, was because the older real-time-with-pause system was making the game look “messy” whereas everyone understands turn-based logic.

Larian Studios has also confirmed that the upcoming sequel will have several companions to choose from, all of whom will be available for romantic adventures. Regardless of what race a particular companion belongs to, players will have the option to go all in for a romantic encounter provided that they choose the right dialogues and course of action.

Baldur’s Gate 3 remains without a release date but should enter early access in late 2020. Those interested can add the game to their wishlist on Steam right now. More details have been promised by the developer soon.