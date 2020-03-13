Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Update 1.5.3 Is Out, Addressed A Few Issues

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has received Update 1.5.3. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Update 1.5.3, they addressed a few annoying issues. Something that stands out in this patch is that they addressed an issue relating to crashes when entering Elysium with an RX 5700 (XT). Below you will find the complete list of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Update 1.5.3 patch notes.

4.1GB PC: Addressed an issue that resulted in crashes when entering Elysium with an RX 5700 (XT).

Addressed an issue that caused the "New Content" notification to pop-up regularly after claiming the Melaina mount.

Addressed an incorrect description for Legendary chest maps in the Spanish version of the game.

