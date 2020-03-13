Ark Survival Evolved Version 545.11 Released, Various Fixes

Ark Survival Evolved has received Version 545.11. This update is now available only on PS4. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Version 545.11 has various bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements. Something that stands out in this update is that they reduced the explosion radius and explosion emitter size on the tek cruise missle. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Version 545.11.

Reduced high quality tier loot drop rate from missions by approximately 40%.

Changed ocean platforms to be Blueprints only in mission rewards (to prevent demolishing rewards for materials)

Increased damage to insect swarms by Beelzebufo to 2.5x

Increased damage to insect swarms by Fire to 1.5x

Reduced health of insect swarms by 50%

Reduced AoE damage on the tek cruise missle in this Ark Survival Evolved update.

Reduced the explosion radius and explosion emitter size on the tek cruise missle

Fixed issue where insect swarms could attack through walls

Fixed an issue with Megachelon (turtle) taming method

Restricted cryo use and disabled building in the VR boss arena

Fixed an issue where rock slides would linger after ending

Fixed several visual bugs with Magmasaur

Fixed several visual bugs with Space Whale

Fixed several bugs with the Ferox taming process in this Ark Survival Evolved update.

You must now hold the sprint key with the Ferox when super jumping. In order to super jump, just jump again + shift right before landing after a regular jump.

Bloodstalker can no longer be knocked out

Ambergris weight now scales by 0.5 in Magmasaur to help with raising babies

Adjusted the platform build area on the Megachelon

Fixed a taming bug with the Bloodstalker

Fixed a crash with Extinction’s horde crate and element node

Here you will find the complete list of Ark Survival Evolved Version 545.11 patch notes.