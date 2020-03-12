Will Nioh 2 Release on PC?

Team Ninja’s Nioh 2 will be arriving shortly for the PlayStation 4. However, we could see Nioh 2 on PC arriving sooner than expected.

Nioh 2 will be another addition to the genre of games like Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Many fans have been curious if Nioh 2 on PC could become a reality. According to Gamespot, Nioh 2 will release for the PC in November.

Keep in mind that an official release date for Team Ninja’s upcoming title hasn’t been announced yet. We expect the Nioh 2 developers to give more info as this year progresses.

The first game in the Nioh franchise made its way to PC months after its PS4 release. The upcoming sequel is said to be a timed PS4 exclusive. Looks like Nioh 2 may follow a similar launch pattern for its PC release. If you aren’t a console player and don’t own a PlayStation 4, no need to panic. You can patiently wait and play Nioh 2 when it launches for the PC.

Exclusive console games seem to be becoming a rarity as days go by. With Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn making their way to PC soon, PS fans may start holding a grudge against Sony.

Recently we witnessed an outrage from some PlayStation loyalists on Twitter regarding the issue. The PlayStation platform is known for its exclusive titles and this exclusivity has arguably helped the platform become even more successful.

But according to some PlayStation fans, Sony is ruining the value of the PS4 by releasing exclusive games on PC. Sony Interactive Entertainment recently assured fans that Horizon Zero Dawn releasing on PC does not indicate a trend.

However, with games such as Nioh 2 making their way to the PC along with other exclusives, PS loyalists could say otherwise.

With all that being said, games such as Nioh 2 definitely fit into the PC ecosystem. Hardcore gameplay has always been associated with the PC master race. It makes sense that games such as Sekiro and Nioh would arrive on PC.

For those of you who don’t know, Nioh 2 is an upcoming action RPG developed by Team Ninja. Its a sequel to the original Nioh game. The game is set to release on March 13, 2020, for the PlayStation 4. Nioh 2 on PC could arrive at the end of this year.