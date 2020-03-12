Call of Duty: Warzone Already Testing 200 Players, Will Release “Little Bit Later”

Call of Duty: Warzone has only been out for a couple of days but Infinity Ward already has plans to increase the player count in the near future.

Speaking with USA Today in a recent interview, co-studio head Patrick Kelly revealed that Warzone launching with 150 players per match was only the first part of the roadmap. Support for 200 players (an additional 50 players) is currently being testing internally at Infinity Ward and as such, the community can expect the player count to be increased soon.

We brought a number of twists to battle royale. I do think the world you play in is going to be undeniably unique. For one thing, we are initially going to roll out with 150 players, when you are typically seeing 60 to 100. Actually, I can tell you we are already playing with 200 players. We are going to release that a little bit later.

Kelly also acknowledged the common request for larger squads and revealed that Warzone was actually tested with four and even five player-squads. However, at least for the time being, the developer deemed three players to work the best. That is not saying Warzone will continue to limit the number of players in a squad. Infinity Ward has to do further testing before supporting larger squads.

I can tell you we have four- and five-player squads we are already playing with. But we want to launch with something we know works really well and we have tested to the nines and then play around with these different team sizes.

More than 6 million players dropped into Warzone at launch. In comparison, Apex Legends saw 2.5 million players at launch and 10 million players in three days. Fortnite, on the other hand, had to wait two whole weeks before hitting 10 million players. Hence, Warzone tipping 6 million players on the first day is a remarkable achievement. It goes without saying that Activision will be expecting the player-base to easily cross the 10-million threshold in the next few days and then double the figure in the next week or so.

Warzone is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.