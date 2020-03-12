Call Of Duty: Warzone Saw 6 Million Players At Launch

Call of Duty: Warzone was released just a day ago and as expected, players are dropping in like hordes from all over the globe across all platforms.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Activision revealed that more than 6 million players tried out the new mode at launch. However, the publisher refrained from breaking down that figure into players who already owned Modern Warfare and players who downloaded Warzone as a standalone free-to-play offering. Activision also refrained from mentioning which platform saw the most activity at launch.

What a day! 24 hours in and over 6 million of you have dropped into #Warzone. Thank you – we’re just getting started.#FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/GpDKJw5QD4 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 11, 2020

In comparison, Apex Legends saw 2.5 million players at launch and 10 million players in three days. Fortnite, on the other hand, had to wait two whole weeks before hitting 10 million players. Hence, Warzone tipping 6 million players on the first day is a remarkable achievement. It goes without saying that Activision will be expecting the player-base to easily cross the 10-million threshold in the next few days and then double the figure in the next week or so.

For those still unaware, Warzone is the previously rumored battle royale mode for Modern Warfare. There are two ways to gain access. Those who already own Modern Warfare have to simply update their client. Those still sitting on the fence about the latest Call of Duty installment can just download Warzone for free — without getting access to the main single-player and multiplayer of course.

Just take note that the free-to-play version of Warzone weighs in at 83-101 GB across all platforms. The final size and download-time will ultimately depend upon the platform in question, as well as regional and other factors.

Warzone is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.