Warner Bros. Will Announce New Batman And Harry Potter Games In 2020

Warner Bros. Interactive was reportedly hosting a press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2020) — now cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. This would have been the first-ever appearance by the publisher at the annual event and where multiple upcoming games were going to be announced.

According to journalist and editor Jason Schreier of Kotaku, at least three sources close to Warner Bros. Interactive have confirmed that the publisher was going to reveal three new projects. That includes the new Batman game based on the Court of Owls comic series. The previously leaked Harry Potter role-playing game and finally, the next game from the developers of the Batman: Arkham trilogy, Rocksteady Studios — presumably Batman-related as well.

Warner Bros. Montreal was behind Batman: Arkham Origins, a prequel to the Batman: Arkham trilogy by Rocksteady Studios. For the longest of time, the new Batman: Arkham game was said to be in development at Rocksteady Studios. The two may even be collaborating on the project but for the time being, accounting past rumors indicate that Rocksteady Studios is also working on a caped superhero installment.

Since E3 2020 has been cancelled, it remains to be seen whether Warner Bros. Interactive will instead decide to hold a digital event in the coming months or reveal the games separately over the course of weeks with their respective developers. In either case, the publisher will undoubtedly be making the announcements one way or the other because one of those Batman games is speculated to release at the end of the year. In addition, the Harry Potter game could possibly be slated for release around the same period.

E3 2020 was scheduled to take place from June 9 – 11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California. Since the past couple of days, coronavirus cases have spread further across California. Due to new reported deaths, colleges and events have been closed down and urgent warnings are being sent out to the public at the time of writing.

The whole situation has taken a drastic turn and in light of safety, organizer Entertainment Software Association had no choice but to cancel the show.