Ring of Elysium 03/12/2020 Update Is Out, Adventurer Pass Bundle

Ring of Elysium has received some updates for March 12, 2020. This patch is now available to download on PC (Steam). You will see that Ring of Elysium 03/12/2020 update is quite a small patch, as it only has some optimizations and a few bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added the Adventurer Pass Bundle that is on a sale period from March 12 to April 9.

Ring of Elysium is a multiplayer action video game for PC framed in the Battle Royale genre that has been popularized by the successful PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. This shooting game takes you to a large island where you will have to survive fighting up to 100 players. Below you will see the complete list of Ring of Elysium 03/12/2020 update patch notes.

Hello Adventurers, welcome to the latest official patch notes for Ring of Elysium. Here are the full details. Thanks for playing.

Introducing the Adventurer Pass Bundle, priced at 50% OFF, make sure you don’t miss this opportunity!

The Adventurer Pass Bundle includes: Base Adventurer Pass, 20 Instant Tier Boosts, and 10 Exclusive Supply Boxes (random rewards include Epic weapon skins, accessories, and E-Points).

The Bundle is available for purchase at the Adventurer Pass tab in lobby, please note that if you have already purchased the base Adventurer Pass in Ring of Elysium, you will not be able to purchase the Adventurer Pass Bundle.

Adventurer Pass Bundle sale period: March 12 – April 9, 2020 (Pacific Time).

Optimized the size of client updates.

Fixed an issue where textures was loaded too slow at the beginning of a game with the DX9 client.

Fixed an issue where running the client for a excessively long period of time could result in high memory usage.

Take note that Aurora Studio and TCH Scarlet Limited’s Ring of Elysium released on September 19, 2018 for PC.