Oxygen Not Included Update 399090 Released, Various Fixes

Oxygen Not Included has received Update 399090. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Oxygen Not Included Update 399090 is quite a small patch, as there is only a handful of fixes and improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that the Logic Gate animations are now Played, not Queued, since they are all much quicker. Below you will find the complete list of Oxygen Not Included Update 399090 patch notes.

Hey everyone, just wanted to let you know that we really appreciate the bug reports and feedback you leave for us. Though the game has been officially released, we have been and will continue to put out patches with fixes and quality-of-life improvements. There are some fixes to new content we didn’t get into this Oxygen Not Included patch for stability reasons, but we’re continuing to improve the game and will get those fixes into a later update! For the whole story be sure to read the roadmap.

Solid Conveyor Filter no longer gets “stuck” if an ore sublimates and sends an empty box to the filter.

Fix the Conveyor Element Sensor and Conveyor Shutoff being “one tick behind”.

Fix to Sweepy’s sleep sounds.

AND gate audio added.

Some automation sound volumes adjusted in this Oxygen Not Included patch.

Fix crash in Element sensors when an object is destroyed while in the conduit.

Update Chinese strings.

Logic Gate animations are now Played, not Queued, since they are all much quicker. Prevents the animations from playing continuously even after a signal has stabilized.

Oxygen Not Included is a management and strategy game, in which you will have to organize the resources of a space station. The goal will be to build an asteroid and survive in space. I remind you that Klei Entertainment’s Oxygen Not Included released on July 30, 2019 for Linux, macOS, and Windows.