Ori and the Will of the Wisps gives you the freedom to control the game like never before! Combining all the abilities you gain in the world; you can experience a truly fascinating platformer. In this guide, we will be helping you get your feet steady into the new mechanics with our Ori and the Will of the Wisps Beginners Tips.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Beginners Tips

Strength or Mobility

Early on in the game, you will notice that unlike the past game, Ori has more options at hand to effectively eliminate its enemies and to mobilize itself.

Through the course of your gameplay, you will be able to shift your focus on either of these elements.

You can either decide to be good at platforming and evading your enemies, or simply get stronger and facing them head-on.

Spirit Edge

The Spirit Edge ability has more to it than you think. Acquiring this ability, you will be able to swing a light sword to take out enemies; but it can also be used to extend the height of your jump.

At the highest peak of your jump arc, you can use it to extend your reach by just a bit and reach places that would otherwise be unreachable.

Save your Spirit Light

Save up as much as you can so when you come across Twillen, you can buy triple jump right off the bat. This will help make your exploration significantly easier.

Take your time with the map

This is one game you do not want to rush. Take your time going through the different areas of the map, and exploring every blur in the map until it becomes a dead-end. Trust us, it’s worth it.

Glide Ability

This ability is pretty fun to use, and after you re-acquire the ability, it opens a plethora of new actions to be performed in the world. Get good at using it, because it helps evading your enemies much easier if timed correctly.

Shiny means Precious

Like all games in the past, it is recommended that you always try to get that shiny thing even if it is situated in the corner of your screen.

It will usually be a Life Cell fragment or some other important item. You do not want to miss out on these collectibles.

Sticky Shard

Once you acquire the sticky shard in the game, equip it. Using this item you will be free from the hassle of continuously jumping off of walls and instead you will be able to stick yourself onto said walls.

Enjoy the Experience

Above all things, make sure you enjoy every little detail the game puts forward to you.

The entire map, every area, and all the little details have created a beautiful environment along with a challenging platformer.

Take a deep breath and enjoy what the game puts in front of you by exploring it as much as possible.