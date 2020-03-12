Ori and The Will of the Wisps Abilities Guide

Ori and the Will of the Wisps has improved on its predecessor vastly by introducing new many new mechanics to enhance that sweet platforming experience by a hundred folds. This guide will go over the newly added Ori and The Will of the Wisps Abilities.

The game is as beautiful as ever, and the new combat system is just beautiful. With this guide, we will be helping you get familiar with all the abilities in Will of the Wisps, so you can get from point A to point B in style.

Ori and The Will of the Wisps Abilities

Like most games, you do not start off powerful and almighty, throughout your adventure, you will discover various items that will give you certain abilities you can use to increase the strength and mobility of your character.

Kuro’s Feather

As the game starts, you will be introduced to an old tree by the Nibel Village where you can find this ability; there is no chance you can miss this as it is mandatory for you to find this in order to progress with the main story.

In the air, you will be able to glide large distances and ride using the wind currents around you.

Spirit Edge

Spirit Edge is found soon after you are chased by Howl in Inkwater Marsh. Once you scare him off with the torch, you are awarded with this ability.

You can press either X, Y or B to perform a combo to either hurt enemies or destroy objects in your path. This ability cannot be missed as it is necessary so you can progress your story.

Double Jump

Found in the same area as the Spirit Edge, you will come across it as you head down a bit lower to visit Kwolok.

Double Jump is every platformer’s backbone, and using it, you will feel much more mobile and fluid. This ability too cannot be missed as it is mandatory for the progression of the main story line.

Regenerate

Found again in Inkwater Marsh, during your chase sequence with Howl, in one of the rooms you passed through, there is an interactable stone.

You can acquire the Regeneration ability from this stone. After acquiring this ability you may use energy to regain your health.

Opher’s Combat Abilities

Opher the merchant is found when you go on your way to see Kwolok. He is found by a ledge in a big room.

Speaking to him, he will be able to teach you a variety of new moves in the exchange of energy. These abilities can be upgraded as well.

Spirit Arc

As you drain the poison water from the statue room in Inkwater Marsh, you will find that there is a room underneath.

Here, you will find a Spirit Arc ability which will allow you to perform a ranged attack that can trigger switches.

Dash

In Kwolok’s Hollow you can find the Dash ability that allows you to move horizontally in a straight line if you press RB.

Each ability instills excitement, as it unlocks new possibilities for the game’s amazingly designed platforming.

Will of the Wisps has completely morphed the genre with stunning visuals, and mechanics that complement each other amazingly.