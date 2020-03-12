Nioh 2 Sudama Locations Guide

Nioh 2 has a lot of cool features for the player to explore; one of these is the trading mechanics with Sudama. This guide will cover all the Nioh 2 Sudama Locations for you to find.

The Sudama is actually a spirit that bears no danger to you, instead it is a merchant of sorts. It has an extreme attachment to all earthly items. Try giving it something that it likes a lot, and the Sudama will return you the favor.

Nioh 2 Sudama Locations

The Beast Born of Smoke and Flames

As you are making your way through The Beast Born of Smoke and Flames to meet up with the buyer for the Spirit Stones, you can also find Sudama which is located underground the village engulfed with the Dark Realm.

The area is surrounded by two Gaki and a large chest waiting to be opened.

The Viper’s Sanctum

During the Viper’s Sanctum mission you can find Sudama in two locations. The first being near the first Scampuss behind the boxes; where you face a Nure-Onna in the mist of the dark realm.

The second Sudama is near the third Kodama shrine where the third dark realm was. Head east from the shrine and you can see the little Sudama walking around all cute-like.

The Hidden Monsters of Okehazama

In Okheazama, the first Sudama can be found outside the cave where you had your encounter with the first Yamanba. Exit through the left door from the cave and head right. The Sudama is here behind the bushes.

After your encounter with the One-eyed Oni, there is a path surrounded by grass; follow the path and it will lead you to the Sudama.

The Mysterious One Night Castle

Like the previous mission, in this journey, you will find Sudama at two occasions. The first being at the end of the path near the gate of the fort, near the second shrine.

The second Sudama can be found on the Eastern side of the forest. However, you will have to close the floodgate on the west side, climb down the pit, and go up the ladder on the opposite end.

The Sudama can be seen at the top of the ladder.

The Hollow Fortress

In the Inabayama Castle, go into the large room on the right from the crank that opens the lift. In the small room, you can find a Sudama behind a large open chest.

The second Sudama is located at the bottom of the slope where you encountered the Snowclops. It is near the second Kodama shrine at the castle grounds.

The final Sudama is found in the armory near the castle and the house where you first obtained the Castle Gate Key.