One new feature that Nioh 2 has over its predecessor is the character creator. You can make use of the game’s customization editor to play the game with the character YOU want to play as. This guide will cover all Nioh 2 Character Creation Tips that you will need.

Nioh 2 Character Creation Tips

Nioh 2’s character editor starts up as soon as you start the new game. The creation process is divided into the following stages:

Base

Gender

Default face

Character’s posture,

Skin color

Complexion

Face

Face Shape

Eyes

Pupils

Eyebrows

Nose

Mouth

Ears

Age

Accessories

Scars or tattoos

Hair

Hair Style

Length

Curliness

Club Length

Colour

Shine

Hair Tips 1

Hair Tips 2

Hair Tips 3

Facial hair

Type

Shine

Tip Color

Tip Area

Tip Shine

Bear (Jaw)

Mustache

Makeup

Eyeliner Type

Eyeliner Color

Eye Shadow Type

Eye Shadow Color

Eye Shadow Shine

Eyelash Type

Eyelash Color

Eyelash Length

Lipstick Type

Lipstick Color

Body

Height

Head Size

Weight

Muscularity

Chest Size

Voice

Type

Pitch

Yokai form

Yokai Shift: Brute

Horn Type

Maintain Human Form Hair

Yokai Shift: Feral

Horn Type

Maintain Human Form Hair

Yokai Shift: Phantom

Horn Type

Maintain Human Form Hair

Randomize

Create a random character.

If you want, you can remake your character in-game by the following method:

Go to Menu > Hut > Character Creation.

In addition to that, you can load into other skins and save your character so that you can later load it. The saved character can be shared and other players’ characters can be loaded by inserting a code.