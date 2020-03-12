Next-Gen Witcher Game Development Will Start After Cyberpunk 2077 Release

CD Projekt Red will start developing a next-gen Witcher game after they release Cyberpunk 2077. According to the Polish studio, the next Witcher game will not be a direct sequel to Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer Poland (translated by GamesRadar), CD Projekt Red’s president, Adam Kiciński talked about their upcoming project. According to him, they have an outline for a new single-player game:

We have already been working on another single player game, we have created a relatively clear concept that is waiting for further development. And this is already beginning to happen, although we do not want to spend time on it. Immediately after the work on ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ over the next title will kick off.

Although this statement doesn’t necessarily confirm that this new project will be a next-gen Witcher game, Kiciński talked about how they only have two universes to work with:

Nothing has changed. We have two worlds and within these worlds we want to create games – therefore all the games planned so far are either” witcher “or” cyberpunk.

This clearly suggests that this upcoming single-player title will be a next-gen Witcher game. CD Projekt Red wants to waste no time after Cyberpunk 2077 release to develop this new Witcher title.

This isn’t much of a surprise considering The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a financial and critical success. The Netflix adaptation of The Witcher series also helped to game in reaching new heights.

CD Projekt Red is known for creating colossal game worlds with interesting characters and a rich atmosphere. On top of that, their games have a narrative that could give any book or a movie a run for its money. However, let’s not forget that achieving greatness takes time.

It has been almost five years since CD Projekt Red released The Witcher 3. Fans should expect to wait at least a couple more years before they can get their hands on the next-gen Witcher game.

It’ll be interesting to see what route CD Projekt Red takes with the upcoming Witcher title. Some fans want Ciri to be the protagonist of the upcoming game. Others want this next title to be a prequel set between the event of Witcher 2 and 3. Either way, we are just glad that the franchise will finally get a new installment.

CD Projekt Red recently sent Cyberpunk 2077 to the rating boards for its official rating. That means that the game will definitely not run across any more delays. Hopefully, Cyberpunk 2077 launches on its intended release date of September 17. Only then will the Polish studio be able to give us more news about this next-gen Witcher game.