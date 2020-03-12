New Pokémon Sword and Shield Online Competition Announced

The next Pokémon Sword and Shield online competition was just announced. This competition is called Extreme Speed! Single Battles!!.

Serebii just confirmed that a new Sword and Shield online competition is on the horizon. It will be a Single Battle competition with its own set of unique rules and shorter time duration.

According to the aforementioned website, the Pokemon called Dynamax will be banned along with the Team preview feature. However, these bans are only exclusive to this competition.

Players taking part in the competition will be able to use all the Pokemons from Sword and Shield. Pokemon transferred from Pokemon Home can also be used during the competition.

Each match will last for 10 minutes with a turn time of 10 seconds. The competition will give players 30 seconds to select their Pokemon. In addition to that, a total of 15 battles will take place per day.

Registration is open to players who are interested in taking part in the competition. You can register yourself starting now till March 19. The battles will take place between March 20 and March 22. Anyone who enters the competition will get 50 battle points.

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement on Twitter. Some fans expressed frustration at Dynamax and Team preview getting banned while others were glad at the decision. The decision to reduce battle time also received some criticism.

Players were of the view that the battle time was already limited, to begin with. Cutting down the battle time, even more, wouldn’t allow players to showcase their skills to their full extent.

Players only need one Pokemon to take part in the contest. Some people were ecstatic that they finally get to use their transferred Pokemon from Pokemon Home. Along with that, getting free battle points upon participation will certainly draw more players to the competition.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are two role-playing video games published by The Pokemon Company and developed by Game Freak. Both these games came out at the end of 2019 for the Nintendo Switch. The two games sold 16 million copies in one month.

Players had some gripes with Sword and Shield due to the limited number of Pokemon in the game. Despite these setbacks, both games were well-reviewed.

If you are confident in your Pokemon battling skills then be sure to take part in the Extreme Speed! Single Battles!! competition.