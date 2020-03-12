The battle royale in Call of Duty adds a new tool to the game, the gas mask. In this guide, we will show you How to Use Gas Mask in Call of Duty Warzone.

If you’ve played battle royale games before, then you know the basic gist of Call of Duty: Warzone. You must battle other players while staying within the ever slowly contacting circle that is eating up the edges of the map.

The circle can mean death to anyone outside it unless they possess an item known as the Gas Mask. We will tell you how you can find one.

The gas mask can be acquired from different places around the Warzone map as we have mentioned below

Loot Caches

Trek across the map while avoiding get shot at and search for caches. When you find it and equip it, you will be able to see it on the lower-left corner of the screen.

The mask only grants you a few seconds more of survival outside the circle as indicated by the bar next to it. Once it runs out, you will start taking damage and not even the equipped armor will save you so make the most of it.

Scavenger Contracts

Look at your overhead map and you will spot these missions marked by the magnifying glass icon.

Once you’ve started the mission, start looting the caches you find and the final cache will provide you and your party members a gas mask.

This item is can help you turn the tide of a gunfight if you’ve got it in your possession.

You can trick enemy squads into thinking that you’re being driven to the edge of the circle and victory is within their grasp.

Then you can pull out the mask and keep yourself in the fight a while longer while thinking up a strategy to get yourself back on top in the fight.