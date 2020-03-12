Call of Duty Warzone shakes things up a bit when it comes to player tools as compared to the standard multiplayer of Modern Warfare. This guide will tell you how to get Killstreaks and Loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone.

How to Get Killstreaks and Loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone

Unlike traditional battle royale games, CoD Warzone thanks to its cross-progression system with Modern Warfare multiplayer allows you to use custom weapons and more.

However, you don’t just pick your loadout from the menu and then drop into the giant 150 player map to mow people down. There is a catch to using killstreaks and loadouts in Warzone battle royale as we will explain below.

How to Get Killstreaks

So first of all, cash is the key to getting everything in Call of Duty Warzone. Be it getting Killstreaks or Custom Loadouts, all you need to have first of all is a bundle of cash.

As for Killstreaks, you need to collect as much cash as possible as making your way around the game.

You can then stash the cash somewhere and share it with your teammates to pool cash together.

This way you can get to buy killstreaks this way in a more expensive and even more lethal way.

As far as the rewards the concerned, Warzone offers the same killstreak rewards as you get in the traditional multiplayer like a cheaper UAV system and an expensive Airstrike.

How to Set Custom Loadouts

Setting Custom Loadouts is though easy, but needs a proper combination to be more effective and lethal. You can set the loadout by just tapping the Loadout icon on the screen.

Players can basically select two weapons to hold, one lethal equipment and one tactical equipment as well.

However, as said earlier, you still need good cash to buy more deadly weapons. The green weapon is generally much cheaper than the orange or gold tier weapon.

But as the price goes up or down, the damage ability of the weapon goes high or low accordingly.

So get a pretty large amount of cash and buy lethal weapons. As far as tactical equipment are concerned, you don’t need to rush into spending money on them first because they don’t really come as handy as high damage providing assault rifles.